Soldiers stand near makeshift tents for Rohingyas who were due to be repatriated from Bangladesh, in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYUNT WIN

A Rohingya woman holds an umbrella as she returns to her makeshift tent during rain at the Balukhali camp, Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees wait at the top of the hill to make their tents into the newly expanded Balukhali camp, Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladeshi authorities on Monday said they would not initiate the repatriation of Rohingyas within the stipulated period agreed with Myanmar two months ago, on the grounds that preparations for the refugees' return have not yet been completed.

On Nov. 23, 2017, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an agreement to start the repatriation of the more than 688,000 Rohingyas who have arrived in Bangladesh since last August within two months.