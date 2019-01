Abul Bajandar (L), who suffers from rare skin disorder known as tree man syndrome (epidermodysplasia verruciformis) stands with his mother as he awaits treatment at the Dhaka Medical College, Bangladesh, Jan.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi man with large bark-like warts on his body because of a rare genetic disorder known as "tree man" syndrome was back in hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday, months after skipping his treatment last year.

Abul Bajandar, 28, also known as Bangladesh's "tree man", was treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Jan. 2016 until May 2018, during which 19 complex surgeries were done to remove tree branch-like lesions growing on his body.