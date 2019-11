Rohingya children stand in front of their makeshift homes at Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, 07 July 2019 (issued on 09 July 2019). EPA-EFE/SALMAN SAEED

Bangladesh authorities said on Sunday they have started the process of erecting barbed wire fence near Rohingya camps in the country's Cox's Bazar district, a move that has already been criticized by the rights group.

Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed told reporters at a program in the area: "Our preparation is on full swing. In one camp some pillars have already been erected.