(FILE) - Rohingya refugees gather near a fence at the 'no man's land' zone at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Bangladesh confirmed Thursday that it was ready to begin the repatriation process of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as scheduled.

The first phase of their return to Myanmar was due to begin on Thursday, according to an agreement signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar on Nov. 23, 2017.