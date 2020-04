A handout photo made available by the Bangladesh Cost Guard shows Rohingya migrants receiving first aid and some food after they were rescued at sea, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 16 April 2020. Media reports state that the Bangladesh Coast Guard on 16 April 2020 has rescued at least 382 Rohingya migrants from an overcrowded fishing trawler. At least 24 Rohingya people died on the boat, which had been reportedly drifting at sea for nearly two months trying to reach Malaysia, media added. (Malasia) EFE/EPA/BANGLADESH COST GUARD HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency on 05 April 2020 shows a wooden boat carrying suspected Rohingya migrants detained in Malaysian territorial waters off the island of Langkawi, state of Kedah, Malaysia. EFE-EPA/MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Bangladesh won’t accept any more Rohingyas, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Thursday, amid reports that hundreds of refugees were stranded at sea trying to enter the country.

“We have decided we won’t allow any new Rohingya. This is for the normal time in addition to the Covid-19 situation. We don’t want to accept any people in areas that we want to keep protected,” Momen told Efe.EFE