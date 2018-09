Bangladeshi photojournalists, journalists, and journalism students form a human chain against the attacks on them in front of Jatiya Press Club, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The Bangladesh parliament was set to approve a law that would entail life imprisonment for revealing state secrets and prison terms for propaganda against the state, a move which journalists on Tuesday criticized as a crackdown on freedom of expression in the country.

The parliament has until Thursday, the last day of the current legislative session, to approve the Digital Security Act, proposed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in 2016 and later revised by a parliamentary committee.