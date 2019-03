Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A man fall from the a burning high-rise building, trying to escape the fire, in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

People watch the fire that broke out and rescue efforts at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh authorities Friday raised the number of people killed in a fire, that razed a 22-storey skyscraper in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka, to 25.

At least 73 people have also been injured in the tragedy, that comes just a month after another similar fire had killed several people in a densely-populated area in Dhaka.