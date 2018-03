Lawyers supporting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stand inside a locked gate at High Court after the former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shout anti-government slogans as they set fire in the streets during a protest after the former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia speaks to journalists from inside her office after police put barricades around Zia's private offices in the capital and kept the two main entrances shut, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 05, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh ordered Monday a stay on the bail granted to opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in a graft-related case where she had been handed a five-year sentence.

A four-judge bench of the Supreme Court accepted the appeal against Zia's bail - granted by a High Court a week ago - filed by the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission.