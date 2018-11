Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a protest against a disputed repatriation programme at the Unchiprang refugee camp near Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/K M ASAD

Bangladesh on Thursday suspended the first planned phase of repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, officials said, citing a lack of volunteers.

The first phase of their return to Myanmar, from where hundreds of thousands fled last from a military crackdown, was due to begin on Thursday, as per an agreement signed between Bangladesh and Myanmar on Nov. 23, 2017.