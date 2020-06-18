Bangladesh on Thursday arrested a university teacher under the controversial Digital Security Act over a Facebook post that allegedly criticized a former health minister and senior Awami League member who died during Covid-19 treatment.
Editors Council General Secretary and The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam (C) speaks during protest in front of National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 October 2018, against the Digital Security Act. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM
Bangladesh on Thursday arrested a university teacher under the controversial Digital Security Act over a Facebook post that allegedly criticized a former health minister and senior Awami League member who died during Covid-19 treatment.