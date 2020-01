A group of Rohingya refugee children stand at a makeshift camp in Teknuf in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug.24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Rohingya children wait for their parents to receive aid at the Balukhali food distribution centre near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, Dec.19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE Tracey Nearmy AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

By Azad Majumder

Dhaka, Jan 28 (efe-epa).– Rohingya children living in refugee camps in Bangladesh will be allowed access to formal education and skills training, authorities said on Tuesday, in a move welcomed by the United Nations and rights groups.