Members of the Bangladeshi Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police investigates the scene in front of a high-rise building where a deadly fire broke out on Mar. 28, in Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi authorities on Friday vowed to take tough action against building safety violations after a deadly fire had ripped through a 22-floor commercial building in the country's capital, killing at least 25 people.

The fire, which broke out midday on Thursday at the FR Tower in an upscale Dhaka neighborhood, also injured at least 73 people and comes a mere month after a similar fire in another densely-populated part of Dhaka had killed and injured over 100 people.