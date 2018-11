A woman shows her finger colored with ink after casting her vote at a center in the tenth national elections in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2014. EPA/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladesh's election commission said Thursday a general election would be held on Dec. 23.

Chief election commissioner, KM Nurul Huda, made the announcement in a televised address to the nation at a time of deep political polarization in the country, while the leader of the opposition was serving a prison sentence.