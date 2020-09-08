Bangladesh authorities on Tuesday decided to install fence, watchtowers and close circuit (CCTV) cameras around the Rohingya refugee camps in the southeast of the country in a move aimed at increasing surveillance.
A general view shows a Rohingya refugee makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/STR
Rohingya refugee children play in the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/STR
