A second group of around 1,000 Rohingya refugees were on Monday sent to a remote island in Bangladesh despite strong criticism by international bodies over the opacity of the process and complaints of forced transfer.
Rohingya refugees cross the makeshift camp at Teknuf in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 24 August 2018 (re-issued 24 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM
Rohingya refugee children play at the makeshift camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, 30 July 2020 (issued 04 August 2020).. EPA-EFEFILE/STR
