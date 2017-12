Supporters of Hefajat-e Islam march during a rally at Paltan in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 May 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Bangladeshi blogger accused of posting a message on Facebook allegedly offensive of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad had been arrested by the police, official sources informed EFE Tuesday.

Immigration authorities detained the writer and youtuber identified as Asaduzzaman Noor alias "Asad Noor" at Dhaka airport while he was trying to leave the country on Monday, according to Ezaz Shafi of the airport police.