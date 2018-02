Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia standing inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Bangladeshi opposition leader Khaleda Zia, who was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday by a special court over corruption charges, appealed for calm in the country following the verdict.

Zia asked "countrymen to have patience" and "urged all to respect the law," Zia's lawyer Masud Ahmed told reporters after the verdict.