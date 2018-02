Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia standing inside her car in front of a special court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The former prime minister and opposition leader of Bangladesh was sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday after being found guilty of corruption charges by a special court in Dhaka.

The court sentenced Khaleda Zia to five years in jail, while her son, Tarique Rahman, vice president of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sentenced to 10 years after they were found guilty of fraud in relation to a foundation which financed an orphanage, prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain told EFE.