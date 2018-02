Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia stands beside a car in front of a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh Nov. 9, 2017 (reissued 08 February 2018). EPA/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Members and supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party staged protests for the third consecutive day on Saturday after the party's leader and a former prime minister of the country, Khaleda Zia, was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

A court in Dhaka had on Thursday sentenced Zia to five years in prison on charges of misappropriation of funds from an orphanage trust and her exiled son, Tarique Rahman, to 10 years.