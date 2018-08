Maha Singaraveluand (L) and Roger Singaravelu (R) leave the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Singaravelu (L) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Melbourne court on Wednesday committed a Bangladeshi student to stand trial in the Supreme Court during a brief hearing.

Momena Shoma, 24, appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court in connection with the stabbing of her landlord Roger Singaravelu, 54, in the neck on Feb. 9, while he was sleeping alongside his young daughter.