Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (L) holds a plaque of the results from the plebiscite of the Bangsamoro Organic Law during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), Abdullah Macapaar also known as 'Commander Bravo', looks on during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

(L-R) Philippine House Speaker and former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and vice chairman for political affairs of the Bangsamoro Transition Commision Ghadzali Jaafar gesture the peace sign during a ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The president of the Philippines on Friday swore in the 80-member Bangsamoro Transition Authority to serve as the interim government of the new southern Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

A simple majority of 41 members comes from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) while the group’s Murad Ebrahim assumed the role of the BTA’s chief minister at a ceremony at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.