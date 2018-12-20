The Bank of Japan on Thursday left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged as it struggles with sluggish prices and remains on guard over trade conflicts, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The central bank maintained short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% and its target for 10-year Japanese government bond yields at around zero. The BOJ reiterated that it would keep interest rates extremely low for an extended period and allow the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to move in a more flexible manner.