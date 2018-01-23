Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (R) arrives at a press conference following a two-day monetary policy meeting at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Japanese national flag flies at the headquarters of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan's central bank on Tuesday retained its aggressive monetary stimulus policy and its price and economic forecasts, following a two-day meeting.

The Bank of Japan in 2013 had launched an aggressive monetary easing program to achieve two percent inflation, although a decline in crude oil prices and a global economic slowdown forced it to delay the deadline and activate additional measures, including a negative rate of -0.1 percent for bank deposits and a control of the yield curve to maintain around zero percent long-term rates.