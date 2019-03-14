A security guard stands at an entrance of the Bank of Japan on Jun.16, 2009 in Tokyo,Japan.EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Bank of Japan on Thursday kicked off its monthly meeting on monetary policy, in which it is expected to analyze the direction of the Japanese economy after the publication of a series of negative indicators, which could point to a slowdown.

In the meeting, which is set to continue until Friday, the nine members of the monetary policy board of the central bank are expected to keep intact the aggressive stimulus package which was launched at the beginning of 2013, according to Japanese analysts.