People on 19 January 2022 observe works by provocative, mysterious and pseudonymous England-based street artist Banksy at "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" exhibit in Miami. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

The talent of provocative, mysterious and pseudonymous England-based street artist Banksy is now on display in Miami in a well-traveled exhibit that offers visitors an immersive experience consisting of original works, reproductions and a handful of surprises, including a metro station where pieces of video art - as opposed to trains - race by.

Having previously inspired art lovers on three continents and been seen by more than 1.2 million people, according to organizers, "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits" is now showing people in the Magic City his uncanny ability to get to the heart of societal problems and nearly always drive his points home with intelligence and beauty.