Search and rescue vehicles on standby at an emergency shelter in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Amed Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jul. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The Banyuwangi airport, in the east of Java Island, was shut down after the Agung volcano on Indonesia's Bali island again spewed ash 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) above the sea level.

The airport, located some 125 kilometers (77.7 miles) to the west of the volcano, would remain closed until 3 pm, several local airlines had reported on social media.