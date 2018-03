New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Mar. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Dean Lewins/NO ARCHIVING

Former US president Barack Obama listens during a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 'Being Involved in Democracy: Taking on Responsibility Locally and Globally' at Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor) during the German Protestant Church Day (Evangelischer Kirchentag) in Berlin, Germany, May. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

The prime minister of New Zealand and the former president of the United States met in Auckland on Thursday and discussed a range of issues, including climate change and the social media.

Barack Obama, who is on a private trip to New Zealand, also gave Jacinda Ardern, who is expecting her first child, tips on parenthood during the meeting.