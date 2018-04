Former US First Lady Barbara Bush at the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 2, 2008 (reissued 15 April 2018). According to a statement by a family spokesman on April 15, 2018, Barbara Bush is in 'failing health' and 'has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.' EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH - FILE

Former first lady Barbara Bush, who is in failing health, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment beyond "comfort care" at home, a family spokesman said on Sunday.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care," the Bush family - via spokesman Jim McGrath - said in a statement.