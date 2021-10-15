Barbra Streisand tribute exhibition opens at Miami Beach museum

A view of items in "Hello Gorgeous," an exhibition about the career of Barbra Streisand, at The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU in Miami Beach on 13 October 2021. EFE/Ivonne Malaver

Jacqueline Goldstein, curator of "Hello Gorgeous," an exhibition about the career of Barbra Streisand, at The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU in Miami Beach on 13 October 2021. EFE/Ivonne Malaver curadora, posa en la exposición "Hello Gorgeous" ("Hola Preciosa") sobre Barbra Streisand ayer, en el Museo Judío de Florida en Miami Beach (EE.UU.). EFE/Ivonne Malaver