Activists march on the federal road B11 during a demonstration against heavy traffic in Wallgau, Germany, 25 July 2020. EFE/EPA/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Tourists and day-trippers on the Nieuwendijk in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

New coronavirus outbreaks in Spain have prompted regional leaders to reimpose restrictions while other European nations updated their travel advice in response.