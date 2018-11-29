Catalan public servants and university and secondary students leading the march behind a banner reading 'For a Social Budget, Let's Revert Cuts' in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Nov 29, 2018. Thousands of Catalan public doctors, teachers, firemen and social assistants took the streets to protest against the budget cuts.EFE- EPA/Alejandro García

Thousands of Catalonian regional government public sector workers along with student organizations demonstrated on Thursday in central Barcelona under the slogan: For a (regional) social budget, let's roll-back the cuts.

Thousands of regional doctors, medical staff, teachers, firemen and social workers, among others, as well as secondary and university students led by their trade union representatives, began marching in central Barcelona at just after noon, from the Universidad de Barcelona square and was due to end in front of the Catalonian parliament.