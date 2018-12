Hundreds of Catalonian Generalitat Firefighters staged a protest march through Central Barcelona to the regional parliament where they jumped the police cordon as they launched firecrackers and gas canisters demanding better work conditions. In Barcelona, Dec 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Pérez

Hundreds of Catalonian Generalitat Firefighters staged a protest march through Central Barcelona to the regional parliament where they jumped the police cordon as they launched firecrackers and gas canisters demanding better work conditions. In Barcelona, Dec 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Pérez

Hundreds of Catalonian Generalitat Firefighters staged a protest march through Central Barcelona to the regional parliament where they jumped the police cordon as they launched firecrackers and gas canisters demanding better work conditions. In Barcelona, Dec 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Pérez

Hundreds of Catalonian Generalitat Firefighters staged a protest march through Central Barcelona to the regional parliament where they jumped the police cordon as they launched firecrackers and gas canisters demanding better work conditions. In Barcelona, Dec 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marta Pérez

Hundreds of firefighters on Thursday marched through Barcelona's city center towards the regional parliament of Catalonia to demand better work conditions, as documented by an efe-epa photojournalist present.

The firefighters, who are dependent on the Catalan regional government, have launched a series of protests in recent weeks demanding that the regional department of the interior improves their working conditions and increases the number of firefighters.