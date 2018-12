Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele (R) vies for the ball with David Lopez of Espanyol, during La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Espanyol at the RCDE stadium, Dec. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

FC Barcelona held a training session Wednesday following its qualification for the UEFA Champions League last-16 round.

Right-back Sergi Roberto took part in the team practice despite not getting the medical green light while defender Gerard Pique did not show up with permission.