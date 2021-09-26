Some 30,000 young people on Saturday night participated in an open-air drinking session on the beaches of Barcelona, leading to acts of vandalism and assaults.
Barcelona “macrobotellón” lead to acts of vandalism and assaults
View of two overturned bikse next to a beach in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
Local cleaning service worker remove ashes from a promenade in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in one Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
Owner of a restaurant removes broken glass in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
Owner of a restaurant removes broken glass in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
Local cleaning service worker work next to a beach in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
Local cleaning service worker remove trash from a promenade in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia
