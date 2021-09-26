Barcelona “macrobotellón” lead to acts of vandalism and assaults

View of two overturned bikse next to a beach in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia

Local cleaning service worker remove ashes from a promenade in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in one Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia

Owner of a restaurant removes broken glass in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia

Local cleaning service worker work next to a beach in the morning after incidents happened during a night open-air drinking session in Barcelona, Spain. EFE/Quique Garcia