Supporters of the Catalan 'Committees for the Defense of Republic' pro-independence group hold a rally to mark the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/SUSANNA SAEZ

The Speaker of the Catalan regional parliament, Roger Torrent (L); Catalan regional President Quim Torra (2-L); Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau (R) and the Spanish government's delegate in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera (2-R, front) take part in a floral tribute at the Spanish artist Joan Miro's mosaic in La Rambla boulevard to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 terror attacks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA

A huge banner is displayed on the facade of a buildings at Plaça de Catalunya square displaying a portrait of Spain's King Felipe VI upside down before a tribute to the victims on the one-year anniversary of the 2017 terror attacks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

Spain's King Felipe VI (3-R), Queen Letizia (2-R), Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (3-L) and Lower Chamber of Parliament Speaker Ana Pastor (2-L), attend a ceremony to pay tribute to the victims on the one-year anniversary of the 2017 terror attacks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANDREU DALMAU/POOL

View of several flowers laid by relatives of casualties after a floral tribute at the Spanish artist Joan Miro's mosaic in La Rambla avenue to mark the first anniversary of the 2017 terrorist attacks in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Aug. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish authorities, citizens, friends and relatives of victims gathered on Friday in the city of Barcelona to pay homage to the 16 people who were killed and more than 130 injured one year ago in deadly terror attacks in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

The solemn ceremony was presided over by the king of Spain, Felipe VI, and his wife, Letizia, along with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the regional president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, and the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, among other officials.