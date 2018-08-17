Spanish authorities, citizens, friends and relatives of victims gathered on Friday in the city of Barcelona to pay homage to the 16 people who were killed and more than 130 injured one year ago in deadly terror attacks in the northeastern region of Catalonia.
The solemn ceremony was presided over by the king of Spain, Felipe VI, and his wife, Letizia, along with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the regional president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, and the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, among other officials.