Madrid's taxi drivers (L) greet some comrades as several taxi drivers protest during a 24-hour taxi strike in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 25 July 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Several Catalan regional policemen (R) stand next to several taxis outside Barcelona-El Prat Airport during a 24-hour taxi strike in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

A masked man lights a flare as several taxi drivers protest during a 24-hour taxi strike in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 25 July 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Passengers arriving at Barcelona's international airport Wednesday were greeted by empty taxi ranks and queues for public transport due to a two-day strike organized by the northeastern Spanish city's taxi drivers.

Local taxi drivers organized the demonstration after strict licensing regulation on apps like Uber and Cabify, which limited the number of ridesharing vehicles to one for every 30 taxis, was suspended by a regional court in Catalonia.