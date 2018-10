FC Barcelona's forward Leo Messi (L) , midfielder Andres Iniesta (C), defender Nelson Semedo (R) attend a training session in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona train with all international players ahead of Sevilla clash

The entire Barcelona squad took part in Thursday's training session for the first time this week as international players joined the team work to prepare for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla.

Germany's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the Netherlands' Jasper Cillessen, Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo and Malcom, France's Ousmane Dembele and Chile's Arturo Vidal resumed training after the international break.