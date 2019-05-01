US Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended the way in which he has handled the publication of the report on the so-called Russia probe amid criticism over his actions and calls for his resignation.

"After the Special Counsel (Robert Mueller) submitted the confidential report on March 22, I determined that it was in the public interest for the (Justice) Department to announce the investigation's bottom-line conclusions - that is, the determination whether a provable crime has been committed or not," Barr said before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.