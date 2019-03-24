The report prepared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller over the past two years concluded that nobody on the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump, including the then-candidate, colluded with Russian authorities as the latter worked to influence the election, according to a letter released Sunday afternoon by Attorney General William Barr.

Barr wrote in his letter to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees that "The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election."