A woman stands in front of a flooded road near Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Barry became the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season shortly before it is projected to make landfall on Saturday along Louisiana's central coast, the United States' National Hurricane Center said.

Although it is projected to be downgraded back to a tropical storm after it starts moving over land in the coming hours, Barry is expected to trigger dangerous storm surge in coastal areas of Louisiana and parts of Mississippi.