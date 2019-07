A woman stands in front of a flooded road near Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to become the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

A flooded area near Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to become the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Chris Ladner walks through a flooded area near Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to become the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Chris Ladner looks out at a flooded area near Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to become the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSONEPA/DAN ANDERSON

Shane Matter walks through a flooded area in Mandeville, Louisiana, ahead of the arrival of Barry, which strengthened on July 13, 2019, to become the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

After several hours as a hurricane, the weather system Barry finally made landfall in Louisiana this Saturday downgraded to a tropical storm, though authorities asked people in the area to take extreme precautions due to the threat of flooding.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Barry made landfall this Saturday at some 10 kilometers (6 miles) northeast of Intercoastal City and 50 kilometers southwest of Lafayette in Louisiana.