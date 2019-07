A couple walks across Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter as Tropical Storm Barry approached on 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Chris Ladner walks through a flooded area near Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Barry approaches in Mandeville, Louisiana, on 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Chris Ladner looks out at a flooded area near Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Barry approaches in Mandeville, Louisiana, on 13 July 2019. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Tropical Storm Barry weakened to a tropical depression as it crossed the state of Louisiana on Sunday, heading northwestwards, although authorities are still keeping local residents on alert due to the risk of flooding.

The storm, which developed in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on Saturday in Louisiana after briefly attaining hurricane status, is moving slowly across the interior of the state at between 5-10 miles per hour (8-17 km per hour), the Weather Channel reported.