Bartenders serve Cuba Libre, after nearly 500 liters of 'Cuba Libre' cocktail were mixed, the largest in the world, during the XXII Pan American Cocktail Championship IBA 2018, in Havana, Cuba, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA

A group of bartenders on Sunday made 500 litres of Cuba Libre, the largest in the world, as part of the 22nd Pan-American Cocktail Competition IBA 2018 in Havana, in an attempt to establish a record for this popular highball cocktail.

Hundreds of tourists gathered on Sunday in the lobby of the Tryp Habana Libre Hotel to witness the preparation of the world's largest Cuba Libre, which they then all got to taste.