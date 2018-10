A resident walk near the ruins of a house at Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A local resident carrying an ornamental clock navigates the ruins of the Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A group of displaced children playing in a tent as a part of the government's efforts to help people healing from trauma, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Search operations continued for the 5,000 missing even as basic services were restored in large parts of Indonesia's Sulawesi island, which was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami ten days ago, local authorities said on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said in a statement that water, power and fuel supply had been restored in major parts of the Island and banks and markets had opened a few days ago.