Secretary-General of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez (L), PSOE's parliamentary spokesperson Margarita Robles (C), and Vice Secretary-General, Adriana Lastra, attend the no-confidence motion debate against Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

A combo photograph shows Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy (R), and Secretary-General of Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE), Pedro Sanchez, during the no-confidence motion debate against Rajoy at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON / J.J. GUILLEN

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, delivers his speech during the no-confidence motion debate against him at the Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish main opposition Socialist Party's leader Pedro Sanchez comes in the Chamber after a break during the debate against Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, at the Lower House of Spanish Parliament, in Madrid, Spain, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zipi

The decision of a regional Basque nationalist party to throw its weight behind a no-confidence motion tabled by the main opposition Socialist Party in the Spanish parliament Thursday increased the likelihood of sounding the death knell for the executive of incumbent conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy.

The Socialist Party put the motion forward Friday following a court verdict that found his ruling Popular Party guilty of fraudulent financial dealings but was forced to look for support among other opposition parliamentary groups considering its 84 seats in the 350-seat chamber fell short of the required majority need to pass the proposal.