The decision of a regional Basque nationalist party to throw its weight behind a no-confidence motion tabled by the main opposition Socialist Party in the Spanish parliament Thursday increased the likelihood of sounding the death knell for the executive of incumbent conservative prime minister Mariano Rajoy.
The Socialist Party put the motion forward Friday following a court verdict that found his ruling Popular Party guilty of fraudulent financial dealings but was forced to look for support among other opposition parliamentary groups considering its 84 seats in the 350-seat chamber fell short of the required majority need to pass the proposal.