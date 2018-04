(L-R) Basque militant Txetx Etcheverry, Mateo Zuppi from the Vatican, President of the Community of agglomeration of the Basque Country Jean-René Etchegaray, president of the International Commission of Verification, Ram Manikkalingam, lawyer Michel Tubiana and Irish pastor Harold Good, attend a press conference on Basque militant group Eta disarming in Bayonne, Southern France, Apr. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

View of a graffiti that reads 'Viva ETA. The fight of yesterday, today and tomorrow' in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern of Spain, Apr. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Basque separatist group ETA on Friday acknowledged the harm it had caused, saying it was directly responsible for the suffering of the Basque people and apologized to the victims.

In a statement published in Basque newspapers, Gara and Berria, ETA expressed its sorrow for the pain caused to all those affected by its actions and asked those victims not directly related to what the group called the "conflict" for forgiveness.