Arnaldo Otegi (C), the General Coordinator of the EH Bildu (short for 'Euskal Herria Bildu', or 'Basque Country Gather') far-left, Basque nationalist and pro-independence party, raises his voting card during a rally of the party held in Vitoria, northern Spain, Oct. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/David Aguilar

Alleged ex leader of an elite unit of the Basque separatist band ETA Eneko Gogeaskoetxea testifies during his trial at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ballesteros /POOL

Basque separatist group ETA is set to announce its dissolution in the first week of May at an event in the French city of Bayonne, sources told EFE.

Details of the event, set to take place on May 5 and expected to be attended by representatives of the Basque government, political parties and trade unions, will be announced at a press conference on Friday.