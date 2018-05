David Harland, the Executive Director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), reads a letter from Basque separatist group ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna), in which they officially announce their full dissolution, at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 3, 2018. EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Basque separatist terror group ETA said in a statement released Thursday it had put an end to its political activity and dismantled all of its structures but also added that its former members would continue the struggle for an independent homeland.

The organization, which is classified as a terrorist group by Spain, the United States and the European Union, published what it described as its final statement to the Basque Country in the newspaper Gara, one of its usual mouthpieces.