(L-R) Basque militant Txetx Etcheverry, Mateo Zuppi from the Vatican, President of the Community of agglomeration of the Basque Country Jean-René Etchegaray, president of the International Commission of Verification, Ram Manikkalingam, lawyer Michel Tubiana and Irish pastor Harold Good, attend a press conference on Basque militant group Eta disarming in Bayonne, Southern France, Apr. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Basque newspapers Gara and Berria are pictured at a press kiosk showing ETA's last announcement asking for forgiveness on their front pages in San Sebastian, Spain, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA/Gorka Estrada

Basque terrorist group ETA took another step towards its final dissolution on Friday by acknowledging the harm it had caused during its decades-long campaign to carve out a separate nation straddling the Spanish-French border, saying its armed activity had caused irreparable suffering and apologizing to the victims of its actions.

In a statement published in Basque newspapers, Gara and Berria, ETA, which had fought for an independent homeland in parts of northern Spain and southwestern France since the late 1960s, said there had been too much suffering that could not be mended and expressed its commitment that such events never happen again.