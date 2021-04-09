A group of people go shopping in Lima, Peru, during the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar/File

The health of Peru's economy is a top-of-mind priority for voters ahead of Sunday's presidential election, following a year in which coronavirus-triggered lockdowns caused the nation's gross domestic product to plunge by 11 percent and the ranks of the unemployed to swell by more than 2 million.

The government, fearful that large numbers of coronavirus patients would overwhelm the country's historically deficient and underfunded health care system, initially responded to the pandemic by bringing productive activity to a halt.